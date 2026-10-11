Chilikov: Dunav showed character in the turnaround against Septemvri

Dunav's head coach Georgi Chilikov described the 3:2 turnaround against Septemvri in Sofia as very important. The Ruse team was two goals behind at half-time, but came to victory in the second half after the hosts missed two penalties.

“I don't know where to start and what to say. I congratulate the boys for their character in the second half. I did everything possible to lose the match in the first half. That's the truth. I adopted a 3-5-2 scheme. I didn't like it at all. I knew we would have problems and that's obvious. Septemvri just blew us away“, said Chilikov. He admitted that the capital team deserved to win the match, but emphasized the reaction of his players after the break.

„To be honest, Septemvri deserved to win, but that's football. This match should be included in all books, primers and schools on how not to give up. After two missed penalties, we won“, added the Dunav coach.

Chilikov described the success as „a very beautiful victory“ and emphasized the value of the three points. „I liked Dunav at times, but it doesn't happen with 5, 10, 20 minutes. We have the qualities to take points. Scoring three goals against Septemvri on foreign soil is not easy“, he said.

Septemvri coach Simao Freitas was disappointed with the loss after his team squandered its lead and missed the two penalty kicks. “We could have won by 3-4 goals in the first half, we missed two penalties. There's not much to say. I think it's not fair. It started raining a lot in the second half, but that's not our problem“, said Freitas.

He pointed out that September had opportunities to decide the match even before the turn. “We could have closed the match several times. We have to keep working, as we do all the time. Penalties are a lottery, even the best in the world miss“, added the Portuguese specialist.

Sources: gong.bg, focus-news.net