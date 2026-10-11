Levski defeated Cherno More 2:0 at "Ticha"

Levski defeated Cherno More 2:0 at the "Ticha" stadium in Varna in a match from the 11th round of the championship. Mehdi Mubarik (pictured) opened the scoring in the 26th minute, and Reynaldo scored the final goal in the 62nd.

With the success, the "blues" maintained their leading position and increased their lead at the top to four points. Cherno More remained in last, 14th place, with six points.

Mubarik gave the guests the lead

Levski started more actively and created the first serious danger through Everton Bala, whose shot in the 11th minute went wide. A little later, Mustafa Sangare shot with his head, but without making it difficult for the home goalkeeper.

In the 26th minute, Levski took the lead. After a corner kick from Serginho, Cherno More's goalkeeper cleared the ball, but it fell on the edge of the penalty area to Mehdi Mubarik. The midfielder shot from the air and sent the ball into the upper left corner for 0:1. This was his first goal with Levski's team.

Cherno More could have equalized immediately after a mistake in the ball transfer by the guests. Celso Sidney found himself in a good position, but his shot was blocked and Ognyan Vladimirov caught the ball.

Levski suffered a blow at the end of the half when Mustafa Sangare suffered a new injury and was forced to be replaced by Alex Senteys. After the substitution, Reynaldo took a position in the center of the attack.

Reynaldo put an end to the intrigue

Cherno More started more aggressively after the break. In the third minute, Asen Donchev failed to land a strong shot from close range, and in the 57th, Celso Sidney shot from a small angle, but Vladimirov boxed the ball.

In the 62nd minute, Levski doubled its lead. Serginho waited for the development of the attack and brought Aldair out from the right. The reserve crossed sharply on the ground, and Reynaldo intercepted the ball at the back post and sent it into the net for 0:2. The Brazilian already has four goals in the championship.

By the end, Cherno More was unable to change the result. In added time, Kristian Dimitrov went out alone against the goalkeeper and knocked the ball past him, but Nestorli Lumbu cleared it in front of the goal line.

The hosts played in front of an unusual atmosphere, after the most loyal supporters of Cherno More did not take their seats in the usual stands in protest against the team's performance.

Matchups in Europe and for the Cup are coming up

Levski's next match is an away match against NEK Nijmegen in the Europa League on October 15. After that, the “blues“ will play against Spartak (Pleven) in Lovech in the Bulgarian Cup tournament.

Cherno More will look to break the negative streak when they visit Marek in Dupnitsa next weekend.

Sources: bta.bg, novsport.com, topsport.bg