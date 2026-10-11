CSKA won the Boris Gyuderov tournament for the second year

CSKA won the transitional cup of the 26th edition of the "Boris Gyuderov" memorial volleyball tournament in Pernik. In the decisive match, the "Army" defeated Pirin (Razlog) 3:2 in a game - 25:20, 25:17, 21:25, 23:25 and 15:12.

Thus, CSKA retained the trophy for the second year in a row. The transitional cup is traditionally passed from the winner to the next holder, and the tradition has been observed for 26 years.

Metallurg won the match for third place

In the match for third and fourth place, Metallurg (Pernik) defeated its fellow citizens from Miner with a 3:0 game. The individual parts ended 25:21, 25:23 and 27:25.

The final standings arranged the teams as follows: CSKA in first place, Metallurg in second, Miner in third and Pirin in fourth.

The cup was presented by Vanya Gyuderova - daughter of the famous volleyball player Boris Gyuderov.

Individual awards for the four teams

Each of the participants nominated their most valuable player. For CSKA, the award was received by Nikola Velinov, for Metalurg - Alexander Ivanov, for Miner - Alexander Dobrenov, and for Pirin - Erik Georgiev.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metalurg Desislava Bankova thanked the teams that accepted the invitation to participate, as well as the audience that filled the hall during the three competition days.

„Once again, the audience showed hospitality and created a great atmosphere in the hall. We thank them and hope that they will continue to support us in the new season in both the men's and women's team matches“, Bankova told BTA.

She expressed satisfaction with the greatly rejuvenated Metalurg team and its performance against higher-level teams. The Pernik team defeated Pirin in the tournament, and Bankova emphasized that the success was not accidental.

„We have a victory against Pirin (Razlog), which is a team from the Super League. The victory was not accidental - we played decent volleyball against some of the leading teams in Bulgaria, including CSKA. It was not obvious at all that we were from the lower league. The boys on the court fought until the end“, she also commented.

Sources: bta.bg