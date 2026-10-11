Real Sociedad beat Deportivo La Coruña 3-2

Real Sociedad defeated Deportivo La Coruña 3-2 in a match from the eighth round of the Spanish La Liga. The Basques led by three goals, but the visitors reduced their deficit to one goal and until the end were looking for an equalizer.

The hosts started aggressively and opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Defender Jon Martin scored for 1-0. Five minutes later, Arsene Zakharyan doubled Real Sociedad's lead after an assist from Gonzalo Guedes.

Guedes scored the third goal himself in the 54th minute and it seemed that the hosts had taken full control of the match. However, Deportivo quickly returned the intrigue. Mario Soriano reduced the deficit to 1:3 in the 60th minute.

The situation for Real Sociedad became more complicated five minutes later when Pablo Marin received a direct red card. The Basques were left with 10 players, and three minutes after the sending off, Deportivo was given the right to take a penalty.

Jeremy Hernandez was accurate from the penalty spot and made the score 3:2. The guests continued to search for an equalizer, but they were unable to achieve it. In the 89th minute, Lorenzo Amatucci was also sent off with a direct red card, leaving Deportivo also with 10 men.

Both teams remain with 10 points

The success is the first for Real Sociedad in front of their own fans since August. After eight rounds played, the Basques and Deportivo La Coruña have 10 points each and occupy positions in the middle of the provisional standings.

In another match of the round, Elche and Celta Vigo finished 0:0. The hosts had more possession of the ball and created the more dangerous chances, but failed to score. Celta recorded a fifth consecutive match without a loss in the championship.

Sources: bta.bg