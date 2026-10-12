Ivan Turitsov and Dynamo won a derby and climbed to the top in Georgia

Bulgarian Ivan Turitsov started as a starter for his club Dynamo Batumi in the victory with the minimum 1:0 over Dynamo Tbilisi in a match from the 28th round of the Georgian Erovnuli. The defender remained on the field until the 69th minute, when he was replaced by Nika Kalandarishvili.

The success was of great importance for the hosts, who knocked their capital rival off the top and led the provisional standings with an asset of 50 points. Immediately behind them are Rustavi and Iberia 1999 with 49 points each, while Dinamo (Tbilisi) dropped to fourth place with 48. Thus, the battle for the title remains extremely contested eight rounds before the end of the championship.

Otherwise, the only goal of “Batumi Arena“ fell shortly before the break. In the 44th minute, Brazilian Maurides scored after a pass from Imran Oulad Omar and gave Turitsov's team the lead.

After the break, the rivals had their chances, and in the final minutes the guests created several dangerous situations. However, the hosts held on to their lead and delighted the audience with very valuable three points. The derby attracted around 15,000 spectators, which according to Georgian public television is a record for attendance in the championship this season.

In the next round, Dinamo Batumi will visit Gagra, with the match taking place on October 17 (Saturday).