Officially opening the renovated base of "Bonchuk" on the anniversary of the victory over Bayern Munich

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Marek Ivaylo Pargov spoke on important topics for the club after the match with Beroe (3:2). Pargov announced that the official opening of the renovated base of "Bonchuk" will take place on November 2. The date was not chosen by chance. That is the anniversary of Marek's spectacular victory over the German colossus Bayern Munich. On November 2, 1977, the team from Dupnitsa (then Stanke Dimitrov) defeated the Bavarians 2:0 in a match of the UEFA Cup tournament.

Here is what Ivaylo Pargov said:

„I want to note what Mayor Parvan Dangov and, of course, Deputy Mayor Boyko Hristov did. Now you see a wonderful track at the stadium. We already have a wonderful artificial pitch (Shmirgelo). You should see what happened in the last three months. Thanks to these people, this city has a really welcoming and nice stadium. Every visiting team comes and their first words are: „Bravo, guys, you have done something wonderful“. It wasn't us, the Municipality of Dupnitsa did it, we are just users. If we can help in any way, that's great.

On November 2, Monday, which is a non-school but working day, at 3 p.m. the entire base will officially open. We chose this memorable date because you know what November 2 means for the people of Dupnitsa. There will be track and field competitions, there will be matches for children and youth on the artificial pitch. Slavia's veterans will also come to play a match. Thank you to the "white" team for responding. I will invite all Marek's veterans from the legendary team to officially open the entire base. Because we are not just talking about a stadium, we are talking about a base. The people from the Municipality have built a base that is invaluable to us. I am inviting all fans to come to this celebration right now. It is nice when the audience returns. When they see what the conditions are like and what the Municipality is doing, they are more pleased. We also have friends who are trying to help us. I hope that from now on, good things will happen constantly at this stadium.

There were also good moments in the match, I mean the three goals and a lot of created chances. But there were also crazy defensive mistakes that kept Angelo and the boys in check until the end. We need to clean these things up, but I think that if we make a few more wins, the team will stabilize purely psychologically. We have enough experienced players and the last minutes could not have been so critical. But the most important thing is the victory, I congratulate the players and the coach.

I also congratulate Beroe, who are an extremely valuable team in terms of management and behavior. Now they have picked up the trash, it is the first time I have seen a team pick up the trash from the locker room. Something that really does them honor, but they are a team that has been in the elite for many years, it is normal for them to have such an upbringing. I also asked about the boy from Beroe who dislocated his shoulder. We could have provided him with more adequate help. I hope that next time things will happen faster, because I know what it's like to have a shoulder dislocated. I saw the boy for at least 10 minutes here and he wasn't OK, but everything will be fine“, said Pargov.