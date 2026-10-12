Julio Velasquez recorded victory #50 at the helm of Levski

Levski coach Julio Velasquez recorded victory #50 at the helm of the team in the 2:0 victory over Cherno More at "Ticha".

"Julio Velasquez reached the milestone of 50 victories at the helm of Levski. And in just 84 matches!

However, numbers are not everything, no matter how good they sound. The real recognition is the joy in people's eyes and the sincere love they show for their coach, no matter where in the world "Levski" plays.

Thank you, Mr. Velasquez! We are confident that the best is yet to come!", the club wrote.