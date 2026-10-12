Milan head coach Ruben Amorim analyzed the tactical changes in his team's game in the draw with Sassuolo, including the inclusion of Luka Modric at half-time. However, the coach was categorical that the "Rossoneri" cannot allow such goals after static situations. He also expressed his regret for Matteo Gabbia's injury. Milan retired for the international break with the feeling that they had found their right form after the 3-0 victory over Lecce. Therefore, the team kept its defense with four players when Sassuolo visited the "Mapei" stadium. Adrien Rabiot gave the "Rossoneri" an advantage with a powerful shot into the near top corner, surprising goalkeeper Arianet Muric. However, Kaz Odenthal restored parity after a corner, as Milan's problems in defending set pieces were once again evident.

„We deserved to take the lead, but after the goal we failed to control the game. We have to do it with the ball, not give up or just try to defend. We kept pressing because the initiative was on our side, but we didn't do it the right way. When we had the ball, we lost it too quickly. That can happen, but we can't allow a goal like that after a corner“, said Amorim after the match.

Luka Modric came on after the break, and Rabiot was given a more offensive role. However, Amorim stressed that the change was not only related to the individual qualities of the French midfielder.

„I don't think it's about individual players, but about the rotations in the team and the different characteristics of the players. You know that Rabiot will look for the ball close to the other midfielders, while Moreira is a completely different type of player in that position. Modric gave us more control over the ball, but at the same time we suffered a little more in the transitions. We tried to control the game in the opponent's half, while Sassuolo relied mainly on quick counterattacks, including after corners. I think we defended relatively well individually. However, after we scored, we should have slowed down and kept our lead, and we didn't," explained the coach.

Amorim also commented on the role of the Belgian Moreira, who had to attack the free spaces and sometimes go into the center.

„It all depends on what kind of game we expect. We know that Ramos and Pulisic like to have the ball at their feet, so sometimes we need players who make opposite movements. "I expected that in the second half we would have more possession, so I needed players close to the opponent's penalty area. In that situation, it's better to have a midfielder than a player who just runs the space on the wing. I also saw that Sassuolo closed the central area very well, and the free player was usually Estupinan. So we made rotations to take advantage of the spaces," said Amorim.

The worst news for Milan from the match was Matteo Gabbia's injury. The defender left the field on a stretcher, visibly upset, after suffering an injury to his left thigh. It was his first start of the season, and initial suspicions were that it was a flexor muscle injury.

„I don't know exactly what Gabbia's injury is, but I feel very sorry for him. He's worked extremely hard and earned his place in the team. It's difficult for something like this to happen so early. Sometimes football presents such situations. "We had a few weeks without games and everyone was healthy, but now that we are playing regularly again, the problems with Alexis Salemakers and Gabbia have arisen. We will have to wait and see what happens," the coach concluded.