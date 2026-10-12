

Atanas Ribarski will continue to lead the Bulgarian national team. This was announced by the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Georgi Ivanov. The 41-year-old specialist will complete the Nations League cycle - the remaining two matches against Iceland in Plovdiv and Estonia in Tallinn. After that, a foreign specialist will be looked at.

"Alexander Dimitrov's resignation has been accepted and Atanas Ribarski has been confirmed for the next two matches in the Nations League. We are giving ourselves time to analyze what kind of coach we will need for the national teams. Negotiations with other coaches? We are talking to several coaches who have worked in different national teams and major championships. The idea is that we do not want to rush. I saw light in the tunnel against Luxembourg, this is not the Luxembourg of 20 years ago with waiters and cooks, their players were built in Germany and France. Ilian Iliev was already a coach, then we gave a chance to Alexander Dimitrov, who knew the players, but things didn't work out, unfortunately. Things didn't work out with Bulgarians, so we will settle on a foreigner.

"The national coach must do the best for the players, he trains the players for four days, but he must create a team, have clear tactical instructions. The game under Alexander Dimitrov was bad. Ribarski was well received by the players and had a good result against Luxembourg. He was also good until the 30th minute against Iceland, so it gave him a chance to complete the cycle. I want to see the national team as against Luxembourg, but Luxembourg is not a criterion," said Georgi Ivanov.