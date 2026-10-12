Real Madrid beat Villarreal, but the match left behind many more questions than answers. Vinicius' sending-off, protests from Jose Mourinho and the entire reserve team, the accumulated tension on the pitch and the disciplinary balance of six yellow cards and one red card for the “Whites“ created an environment that the Portuguese coach wants to avoid at all costs.

His goal is to prevent the outrage from becoming a problem for his own team.

José Mourinho finished the match in an extremely bad mood. The Portuguese initially celebrated with Vinicius the goal that could have made it 2-0, but after the VAR intervention and the goal being disallowed, followed by the Brazilian's red card, he held his head in his hands.

From that moment on, the match went into maximum tension. Protests increased, the bench raised its voice, and Real had to hold on to their lead with ten men.

The most telling moment, however, came after the final whistle. Mourinho decided not to appear before the media. According to MARCA, his goal was to avoid statements that could earn him a penalty and jeopardize his presence in the upcoming El Clasico.

The coach preferred to remain silent rather than further fuel the controversy, which continued to be the leading topic after the end of the match.

In the locker room, the victory also failed to erase the dissatisfaction. The feeling of injustice due to some refereeing decisions mixed with the relief of winning the important three points.

However, Mourinho is aware that the players' anger, however understandable it may be, can become a double-edged sword if it starts to affect their behavior and performance.

The expulsion of Vinicius is the most striking example of the consequences of such an evening. The Brazilian has apologised to his team-mates and fans, but the wording of the referee's report opens up the possibility of a penalty that could see him ruled out of important matches.

This is precisely the scenario Mourinho wants to prevent.

The Portuguese does not expect the team to forget what happened, nor for the discontent to disappear overnight. He wants the players to be able to control their emotions without losing concentration. Protests, cards and reactions in the heat of the moment should not overshadow football.

The risk goes far beyond questionable refereeing or one specific sending-off. With such a busy season and crucial matches on the horizon, Real cannot afford for every controversial episode to drag them into a spiral of tension, penalties and exhaustion.

Refereeing decisions are an issue that Mourinho and the club's management must deal with off the pitch. However, the team's response must come during the matches.

The Portuguese specialist's message is clear - Real Madrid must not allow refereeing scandals to drag the team down.