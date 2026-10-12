Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has announced that he “will definitely share his comments“ on the decision to convict Manchester City, but only after the entire appeal process is complete.

Manchester City were recently found guilty of breaking 114 financial rules by an independent commission. Now a heavy punishment is expected, which could range from relegation from the league to the withdrawal of titles won. City continue to insist on their innocence and have lodged an appeal, which portends a long drag on the saga that began years ago.

The period of violations, covering the years from 2009 to 2018, coincides with a time when Liverpool finished second in the standings once - in 2014. The players that City managed to attract thanks to their inflated revenues formed the core of the team that competed with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, overtaking them for the title in 2019 and 2022.

Van Dijk was also invariably present in these teams, whose trophy cabinet would be significantly richer if it were not for the successes of the Manchester players.

„The only thing I can say, because the case is still ongoing, is that I really enjoyed "The rivalry. But that's on the pitch, what happened off it is a different story. As it is still ongoing, it is not a good idea for me to comment on the case. When everything is properly settled, I will definitely share my comments on the matter, but for now let's wait and see," said Van Dijk.

The defender was part of the Liverpool squad that collected 97 points in 2019 and 92 points in 2022, but in both cases finished second.

Despite the hostile atmosphere, Manchester City put in a ruthless performance in the second half, winning 3-0 on Sunday night.

„In the second half, a red card changed the game, especially when you concede a goal quickly afterwards. The fact is that we were left with 10 men and conceded a quick goal, which again made the match very difficult," said Van Dijk.