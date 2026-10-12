Real Madrid star and influencer split again

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and influencer Virginia Fonseca are officially no longer together. The news comes just a few months after the two men rekindled their relationship and less than a month after publicly demonstrating that they were serious about each other again.

After their first breakup in May 2026, Vinicius and Virginia reunited in July. The two began appearing together again, and in September they showed off matching engagement rings. This gave the impression that they had overcome their previous problems.

However, on October 10, Brazilian media reported that the two had had disagreements in Madrid. Shortly after, Virginia flew to Miami with her three children from singer Ze Felipe, fueling speculation that they had split up again. A day later, the news was officially confirmed by Virginia's team. The statement emphasized that there was no conflict or scandal, but a decision not to continue as a couple.

Hours later, she posted photos from the beach in Miami with her daughters Maria Alice and Maria Flor and sent a positive message: “Life is worth it!“. The post attracted attention, but in itself does not reveal how she feels or what led to the end of the relationship.

The breakup also comes at a difficult sporting moment for the Brazilian. On October 10, he received a red card in Real Madrid's match against Villarreal, which Madrid won 1-0. The two events were widely reported at the same time, but there is no evidence that they are connected.