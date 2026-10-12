One year without Dobromir Zhechev - "The Bobata"

At the age of 82, the legend of „Levski“ and Bulgarian football, Dobromir Zhechev, passed away a year ago.

"The Bobata", as everyone affectionately called the iron defender, played 193 matches with the blue team, in which he scored 16 goals.

He is a two-time champion with „Levski“, as well as a two-time winner of the Bulgarian Cup.

In 1981, he was also appointed head coach of „Levski“, managing to win the NRB Cup in the 1981/1982 season.

He also laid the foundations of one of the strongest "blue" generations with players such as Nasko Sirakov, Borislav Mihaylov, Bozhidar Iskrenov and many others.

"Bobata" Zhechev also remains in history as the only Bulgarian footballer to have participated in 4 World Cups – in Chile 1962, England 1966, Mexico 1970 and Germany 1974, where he remained a reserve in the matches, but was still part of the extended squad.

Dobromir Zhechev has always been a symbol of gentlemanliness and sportsmanship on the field.

A bow!