Dimitar Kuzmanov entered the main draw of the "Challenger 125" in Olbia

Dimitar Kuzmanov qualified for the singles main draw of the hard court tennis tournament of the “Challenger 125" series in Olbia (Italy), which has a prize fund of 203,900 euros.

The Bulgarian, seeded No. 4 in the qualifying schedule, defeated Matyash Cerny from the Czech Republic in the second round with 6:3, 6:2 in an hour and 32 minutes of play.

Kuzmanov won three consecutive games from 3:3 to 6:3 in the first set, and in the second part he led 5:1 on the way to the final victory.



Bulgaria's national player for the “Davis” Cup; Alexander Donski will participate in the doubles competition. At the start, the Bulgarian and Filip Pechonka from Poland will meet the Americans Nathaniel Lamons and Jackson Withrow.