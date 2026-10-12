The management of Lokomotiv Plovdiv issued an official statement announcing the opening of two donation bank accounts to help the club.

One of the accounts will be intended for the needs of the children's and youth school of the “Smurfs“, and the second will serve to support and support the representative men's team.

The move comes against the backdrop of the difficult situation for the “black and whites“. As is known, the owner Hristo Krusharski has made a final decision to step down from the management of the “railroad players“, and the management admitted that they cannot commit to a specific deadline for when a new investor and benefactor of the club will be found.

With the donation accounts from Lauta, they hope to receive support from fans and the public to ensure the normal functioning of the school and the first team in the transitional period.

Here is the club's statement:

"Lokomotiv fans,



After our last statement, we received numerous messages and inquiries from supporters who expressed a desire to financially support their beloved club. This reaction is yet another proof that in difficult times, Lokomotiv can always rely on its greatest strength - the "black and white" community. In response to this initiative and the wishes of the supporters themselves, the management of PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv has taken the necessary steps to set up two separate donation bank accounts. An existing account will be used for the needs of the youth school, and a new one has been opened for the representative team, intended solely for its support and maintenance.

We realize that the trust of the supporters is a responsibility that must be justified. Therefore, we will strive to ensure the necessary accountability for the funds received and their spending. We want to explicitly emphasize that this initiative is not an obligation for anyone. It is an opportunity for everyone who has expressed a desire to help Lokomotiv in this difficult period.

We thank every Lokomotiv fan who stands behind the club - whether by being present in the stands, purchasing a ticket, making a donation or in any other way. Every support matters and none is taken for granted.

Donation account for the representative team:

Titular: Association “Magic of Plovdiv“

Bank: International Asset Bank

IBAN: BG44IABG709514013466 01

BIC: IABGBGSF

Currency: EUR

Reason: Donation for the representative team of PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv "