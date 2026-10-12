Lewis Hamilton undergoes emergency medical check-ups after grueling race in Singapore

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered serious physical problems and sought medical attention immediately after the final of the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix. The grueling 62-lap race, held in extreme heat and high humidity on the “Marina Bay“ track, drained the “Ferrari“ driver of his strength to the limit.

A spokesman for the Italian team confirmed that after getting out of the car, Hamilton felt unwell, which is why he was immediately examined by the medical team of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). Due to his deteriorating condition, the FIA gave him official permission to skip the mandatory post-race media appearances.

The pilot's suffering on the track was compounded by a strategic error. Hamilton decided not to pit during the virtual safety car period, continuing on with drastically worn tires. This put him at a disadvantage against his rivals in the final phase - he was overtaken by Kimi Antonelli („Mercedes“), Lando Norris („McLaren“) and Oscar Piastre („McLaren“). Despite fighting for a podium place for much of the race, the Briton finished in sixth place.