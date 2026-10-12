Bergs knocks out Alcaraz from Shanghai Masters

Zizou Bergs pulled off a big upset at the Shanghai Masters after eliminating Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 32. The Belgian won against the Tokyo champion 7-5, 7-6(4) in a match that lasted over two hours.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair. Bergs got a crucial break in the 11th game and closed out the set 7-5.

In the second set, the two held their serve until the 11th game, when the Belgian broke again. Alcaraz reacted immediately and made a rebreak to level the score and reach a tiebreak. In it, Bergs kept his concentration and won 7:4.

The 39th-ranked Bergs finished the match with nine aces, one double fault and 24 winners. He lost only 10 points on first serve. Alcaraz recorded 16 winners.

In the next round, the Belgian will meet the winner of the match between Tommy Paul and Valentin Vacherot.

In the lower half of the schedule, the round of 16 between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas has already been formed. Medvedev overcame Dalibor Svrcina, while Tsitsipas eliminated 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz in three sets.

The other confirmed round of 16 in this part of the schedule is between Kasper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime.