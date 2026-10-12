The scandal surrounding the refereeing in the CSKA match escalated with angry intervention from the stands. The leader of the "G" sector's "Tartor" Ivan Velchev came out with a sharp position after the "Bulgarian Army" filed an official complaint demanding that Pernik referee Lyuboslav Lyubomirov be deprived of his rights forever.

The fan's "Tartor" stood categorically behind the management of the 31-time champions and accused the referee of intentional mistakes against the "reds" in the match with the team from Bistritsa.

"One of the biggest incompetents I've seen in football is referee Lyubomirov. Absolutely biased and custom refereeing to the detriment of CSKA. Such individuals should not come near a football field," Velchev wrote on the social network.

To his post, he added the video compilation published by the club, which shows the disputed decisions that harmed CSKA.