Elizara Yaneva with a twist in Mallorca

Elizara Yaneva started her participation in the UTA 125 tournament in Mallorca with a victory. The 7th seeded Bulgarian defeated the Italian Jennifer Ruggeri 1:6, 7:6(3), 6:1 in a match that lasted a little over two hours.

Bulgaria's top player in women's tennis had a difficult start. Ruggeri won the first four games, and then closed the first set 6:1.

The Italian led 2:0 in the second set as well, but Yaneva responded with three consecutive game wins. The Bulgarian reached a 5:3 lead and was close to equalizing the score, but allowed Ruggeri to return the breakthrough and bring the set to a tiebreak.

In it, Yaneva played more steadily and won it with 7:3 points. Thus, the match entered a decisive third set, in which the Bulgarian took control and did not give her opponent a chance to return to the match. Yaneva closed the part with 6:1 and formed the final turn.

In the second round, Elizara Yaneva will meet the winner of the match between the Ukrainian qualifier Daria Yesipchuk and the Frenchwoman Carole Monnet. The tournament in Mallorca is held on clay, and the main draw includes 32 players.