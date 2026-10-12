Irina Shayk surprised with piercings all over her face

Irina Shayk surprised her followers on Instagram with a series of photos related to fashion engagements. In most of the shots, the supermodel is in cut-out and tight outfits, but the most attention was drawn to a photo in which her face is covered in numerous piercings.

The look is part of the stylization of the fashion photo shoot, and it has not been confirmed that the jewelry is permanent. Many likes and comments have accumulated under Shayk's publication, and the unusual change in her appearance has become a highlight among the other shots.

Piercings as a fashion accent

Decorative piercings are not completely unknown to Shayk. In 2026, she appeared on the Milan catwalk with a look that included artificial facial piercings. This type of styling was also used in other shows for the spring-summer 2027 season, where makeup and jewelry became part of the overall stage image.

The photos on Instagram are another professional appearance of the model, which combines a provocative look and current trends from the catwalk. Shayk is among the most recognizable faces in world fashion and has over 23 million followers on the social network.

From the cover of Sports Illustrated to the world's catwalks

Irina Shayk was born on January 6, 1986 in Emanzhelinsk, Russia. Her international fame grew after she became the first Russian model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011.

Her name is also often associated with her five-year relationship with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, which lasted from 2010 to 2015. Today, Shayk continues to work primarily in fashion, and her Instagram account remains an important showcase for her new professional projects.