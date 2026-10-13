Scandal with Infantino: Did he secretly receive another $ 1.76 million?

A new scandal may shake FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino. According to an investigation by the British newspaper “The Times“ the Swiss received an additional $ 1.76 million in 2024 through the American company created for the organization of the 2026 World Cup. These payments were not publicly announced by the world football headquarters.

According to the publication in the annual report of FIFA for 2024, Infantino declared a remuneration of 4.274 million Swiss francs. A tax return filed with the US tax office by the company “FWC2026 US Inc.”, however, shows additional payments to the president of the headquarters in the amount of $ 1.76 million.

Part of this amount - $ 626,229, described as other reportable remuneration - according to the investigation may have been used to cover the rent of a luxury villa on the beach in Miami Beach. The property is located in the gated and guarded complex “Sunset Islands”, one of the prestigious residential areas in the city.

“The Times” recalls that since 2016, FIFA has had the practice of annually publishing the remuneration of its president and secretary general. The publication states that it has requested an explanation from the headquarters about the additional payments and the reason why they are not included in the annual report, but FIFA has not confirmed the specific circumstances and has not given a clear explanation. Sources of the British newspaper also claim that similar or even larger amounts were paid to Infantino in 2025 and 2026. At the moment, these are allegations of a media investigation, and not an established violation.