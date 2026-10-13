Steven Gerrard: I would not accept the Premier League medal, Manchester City robbed many clubs

Liverpool legend and former England captain Steven Gerrard commented on the investigation against Manchester City for financial rules violations. According to the information presented, “the citizens“ were found guilty of 114 out of a total of 115 charges related to the period 2009-2018.

The final decision on the sanctions is expected in a few months, as the Manchester City management continues to deny the violations and appeals the conclusions of the independent commission.

During the period under review, the club, owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, won four English titles. Depending on the final decision, there is a possibility that some of these awards will be taken away.

The issue is particularly important for Gerrard, who was one step away from the Premier League title in the 2013/14 season. At that time, Liverpool were fighting for first place, but lost their advantage in the final rounds, and Manchester City became the champion.

"I have nothing personal against the Manchester City players of that time. They were incredible. They had their moments, and perhaps deservedly so. But I am not a person who would accept a championship medal retrospectively. I have long accepted that I did not win the Premier League. "I've come to terms with that slip-up against Chelsea," Gerrard said.

However, the former midfielder raised the question of other clubs, which he believes may also have been harmed.

"I've heard a lot of Manchester City fans and players say that no one can take those moments away from them. But what about the moments that they took away from the others? I'm not just talking about myself and Liverpool. I'm talking about Tottenham, Manchester United, Everton, the teams at the bottom of the table and those who have fought for trophies", he added.

Gerrard is adamant that if the violations are finally confirmed, the punishment should be serious enough.

"That's exactly what Manchester City's players, supporters and managers need to think about – for the glory that was taken from others. I think the punishment should cover several seasons. It should be severe, not just limited to one or two campaigns“, concluded the Liverpool legend.