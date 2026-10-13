Carlos Alcaraz is No. 1 in return this year

Carlos Alcaraz continues to show why he is one of the most dominant tennis players in the world, topping the ATP Tour rankings in return game percentage in 2026. The Spaniard ranks first in the world in this indicator for the entire season with an average success rate of 31.7% according to official data from Infosys ATP Stats.

The most remarkable aspect of Alcaraz's performance is the difference between his overall seasonal performance and his form after returning from a wrist injury. After more than five months off the court, starting in April in Barcelona and ending with his return at the US Open in August, his return efficiency has climbed to an impressive 32.9%.

In his first 11 matches since his long break, the world No. 3 has won almost a third of his opponents' service games (32.9%), surpassing both his season average (31.7%) and his career average of 31.1%.

The Spaniard's achievement takes on even greater significance when placed in historical context. In the history of men's tennis, only two players have managed to maintain a return rate of over 33% throughout their entire careers - Guillermo Correa (35.2%) and Rafael Nadal (33.4%). With his current performance since his return, Alcaraz is approaching these historic figures.

Statistics show that since returning to the court, Carlos Alcaraz has broken his opponents' opening serve at least twice in every match he has played. He has also won 35.8% of his first-round points and 54% of his second-round points, converting 44.4% of his break points. This consistent success rate also secured him the title at the Tokyo tournament (ATP 500), establishing his return as one of the most formidable weapons on the tour.