Levski striker Mustafa Sangare escaped with a serious injury. The Malian started as a starter in the away game against the Black Sea, won by the "blues" with 2:0, but was forced to be replaced in the 37th minute by Alex Senteys.

The 27-year-old footballer came out on the “Run“ with pain-relieving tapes on his right leg and at the end of the first half Julio Velasquez decided to preemptively replace him in order to avoid a new serious problem. He did not train with the team yesterday, but is expected to do so in the coming days.

What is more worrying is that for Sangare this is another problem after the injury he suffered against Lokomotiv Sofia in the last championship. This season he has recorded only 53 minutes on the field – in the 2:1 victory over Loko Sofia, in the goalless draw with Botev Vratsa before the break and the success over the "seamen" on Sunday.

The Malian was not registered by Levski for the matches in the main phase of the Europa League. His contract is until the end of the season and at this stage it is unclear whether the champions will renew it.