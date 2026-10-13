Atletico Madrid hosts Manchester United in the most interesting match of today's Champions League schedule. The match starts at 22:00 at the "Metropolitano".

The two teams met in the summer, with Man United winning 2:1. Before that, the "Red Devils" were winless in three consecutive meetings with Madrid, with Diego Simeone's team winning two of them. In the 2022/23 season, the "Dushek" eliminated their English rival in the round of 16 of the Champions League with an aggregate score of 2:1.

In their last match in La Liga, Atletico achieved a difficult 2:1 victory over Alaves. Manchester United are on a four-match winless run after drawing 1-1 at home to Tottenham in the Premier League.

In another interesting match at the same time, Galatasaray host Barcelona at 10:00 PM in Istanbul. The Catalans are in amazing form and have known nothing but victory since the start of the season. The 3-0 win over Getafe was the team's eighth consecutive victory in eight matches in the championship. Another Champions League attack began with a 5-1 first-round win over Feyenoord.

Galatasaray suffered a 1-3 defeat to Sporting Lisbon at the start of the tournament. In their last match, Okan Buruk's students won 3-1 at home to Kasampasha.

Another favorite in the tournament, Bayern, is visiting Viking in Stavanger. The match kicks off at 10:00 PM. The Bavarians defeated Bodo/Glimt 5-0 in their first match in the Champions League. Over the weekend, they finished 2-2 against Augsburg as an away team in the Bundesliga. The main referee of the match is Georgi Kabakov.

Tuesday's match schedule:

19:45 h.

Lens - Sporting

Sabach - Slavia Prague

22:00 h.

Arsenal - Lille

Atlético Madrid - Manchester United

Viking - Bayern Munich

Villarreal - Napoli

Galatasaray - Barcelona

Inter - Club Brugge

RB Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven.