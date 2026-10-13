Former CSKA player Petar Vitanov – Patrika commented on the victory of the “reds“ over CSKA 1948 in Bistritsa with 3:2. He said that it was too early to talk about the handwriting of the new coach Markus Gizdol and pointed out what the German should do in the locker room.

"It was definitely an interesting match. I'm glad that CSKA managed to emerge victorious from this match, because with one possible mistake, Levski could have moved ahead in the standings, and they have a game less. It was important that Markus Gizdol started with success.

I'm pleased with what they showed in the first half, but old weaknesses were visible in the second half. They allowed an equalizer after two inaccuracies in the defense. Instead of getting there, it was right to score a third goal and the match would have ended. We had a chance and we cannot deny that. A nice goal by Bruno Jordao at the end of the match, which brought us the three points. We needed this victory to confidently continue the battle for the title“, began Vitanov.

"It is too early to talk about Gizdol's handwriting. This could happen in three or four months. The players and the coaches do not know each other yet. It takes time for the players to get used to his philosophy, and for him to pass it on to them. There is no way things can change so quickly. Some were with their national teams and have only had a few training sessions with him. He is not a magician after all“, emphasized Vitanov.

"He needs to pass on that notorious German discipline to them. CSKA needs it. Some players may not like it, but they have to take it seriously because they are facing a coach with a serious business card and experience. I hope he succeeds, because it will not be easy for him either. In time we will see what he will achieve“, added Patrika.