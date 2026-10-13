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Loud fireworks for Bayern Munich players in Stavanger

Loud fireworks for Bayern Munich players in Stavanger

According to information, unknown persons lit fireworks near the hotel at around 01:15, the action lasting two minutes

Oct 13, 2026 14:28 64

Loud fireworks for Bayern Munich players in Stavanger - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

Loud fireworks were heard in front of the hotel where the Bayern Munich team is staying in Norway, in the early hours of today - before the Champions League match against the local Viking, reports the newspaper „Bild“.

According to information, unknown persons lit fireworks near the hotel at around 01:15, the action lasting two minutes.

It is reported that the noise also affected the upper floors of the ten-story four-star hotel, located in the center of the Norwegian city of Stavanger. According to the publication, no police or security services were called.

Bayern Munich are aiming for a second victory in their second Champions League match after starting their participation in the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Budejo/Glimt.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany is preparing his team for an unusual situation - according to the club, the Bavarians will play a match on artificial turf for only the second time. The previous such match - a 2-2 draw against Spartak Moscow took place on November 22, 2006.