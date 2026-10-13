Infantino received $1.76 million outside FIFA income

FIFA President Gianni Infantino received an additional payment of $1.76 million in 2024, which is not included in the public annual report of the football headquarters. The data is stated in documents filed with the US Internal Revenue Service and cited by the British newspaper „Telegraph“.

The amount, equivalent to about 1.3 million British pounds, was paid by FWC2026 US Inc. The company is involved in the organization of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Payment not listed in FIFA report

In FIFA's annual report for 2024, it is recorded that Infantino received a remuneration of 4.27 million Swiss francs, or approximately 3.88 million British pounds. The additional amount from the American company is not included in the stated remuneration.

According to the publication of the “Telegraph“ this raises questions about compliance with transparency rules at FIFA. The organization's statutes state: “The individual remuneration of the FIFA president must be publicly disclosed“.

The case is presented as a possible “clear violation“ of the rules of the international football headquarters. Currently, publicly available data shows the existence of the payment and the difference between it and the amount announced in the annual report, but does not establish a definitive violation or other liability of Infantino.

Questions about his life in Miami

The emergence of information about the additional remuneration coincides with speculation about the lifestyle of the FIFA president in Miami. Before the start of the World Cup, Infantino lived in a coastal mansion, for which a monthly rent of tens of thousands of dollars is indicated.

It has not been confirmed that the payment from FWC2026 US Inc. was used for the rent or other personal expenses. There is no indication that any formal proceedings have been initiated against Infantino in connection with the unspecified amount.

Thus, the main question remains whether the payment should have been included in the public disclosure of the president's remuneration and why it was not included in FIFA's 2024 report.