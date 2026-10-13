Formula 1 returns to Africa with Rwanda Grand Prix

Formula 1 will return to Africa for the first time since 1993. The championship has signed a 10-year deal with Rwanda, the first race on the continent in more than three decades planned for 2030.

The new track will be built in the Bugesera area, about 40 kilometers south of the capital, Kigali. The track should be completed before Rwanda's debut on the Formula 1 calendar.

Track to follow natural relief

According to the announced plans, the track will be tailored to the natural landscape of the area. The difference in elevation will be used to build a challenging track that also offers good viewing opportunities from the stands.

The deal is part of Formula 1's long-standing goal of returning to Africa. With the addition of Rwanda to the calendar, the championship will have races on every inhabited continent.

Kagame: Africa deserves to see the sport up close

„Today is a historic moment. Once Rwanda joins the calendar at the beginning of the next decade, Formula 1 will race on every inhabited continent. "This will bring the world championship closer than ever to its fans around the world," said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame welcomed his country's decision to host a world championship race.

“Rwanda is honoured to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix and share this moment with more than 100 million fans on the continent. Many of them are young and deserve to see the sport up close,“ said Kagame.

The last Formula 1 race in Africa was held in 1993 at the Kyalami circuit in South Africa. With the return of the championship, Rwanda will become the first African country to host a Formula 1 round after a 37-year hiatus.