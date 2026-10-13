CSKA sold over 15,000 tickets for the clash with Monaco despite bad weather

Interest in CSKA's first home game in the main phase of the Conference League continues to grow, despite forecasts for unfavorable weather conditions. The club announced that more than 15,000 supporters have already purchased tickets for the match against Monaco and have secured seats at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“.

The prices of the passes vary between 15 and 40 euros, and from the “red“ club urged fans not to postpone their purchase, as tickets are selling out fast.

CSKA emphasized the importance of the upcoming European clash and made an emotional appeal to supporters to fill the stands and support the team in its attempt to leave its mark on the international stage.

“The Red Army is on the move, and interest in our first clash of the main phase of the UEFA Conference League is growing with every passing minute“, the club wrote. The “army“ camp expressed confidence that with the support of their fans, the players will be ready to give it their all on the pitch.

CSKA urged the audience to create a memorable atmosphere at the “Vasil Levski“ National Stadium and show the power of the notorious army spirit in European evenings.

Tickets can be purchased every day between 10:00 and 19:00 from the stadium box office on “Gurko“ street, as well as from the official CSKA fan shop on “Solunska“ street №12.

The match between CSKA and Monaco is scheduled for October 15 at 19:45 in Sofia.