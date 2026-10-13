Juventus is not giving up its legal battle against its former star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian giant has filed an appeal with the country's Supreme Court of Cassation, challenging the obligation to pay the Portuguese the sum of 9.8 million euros in unpaid wages.

This move comes after the Turin appeal court officially rejected the previous appeal of the “old lady“ in January this year. and confirmed the decision in favor of the striker.

The financial dispute between the two parties dates back to 2021, when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Turin to return to Manchester United. The case revolves around a special agreement for deferred wages concluded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, Ronaldo claimed a total of 19.5 million euros, which his lawyers said the club should have paid him for his final season in Italy. In April 2024, a special arbitration committee issued a compromise decision – Juventus to cover half of the amount (9.8 million euros), along with interest and inflation adjustments.

Although the club has persistently contested this decision over the years, the courts have so far sided with the player. At present, there is no official date set for the Supreme Court of Cassation to consider the case.

Despite the serious legal dispute, Juventus management is reassuring its supporters and shareholders. The club's official financial report states that the potential costs of this legal case have already been pre-allocated and reflected in the balance sheet for the 2023/24 financial year. For this reason, the directors do not expect new negative shocks or additional impact on the current and future budgets of the “bianconeri“.