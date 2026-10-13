Ventseslav Stefanov with a sharp comment: "Are you crazy? Ratko Dostanic is our coach!"

Slavia's president Ventseslav Stefanov reacted with his characteristically sharp style to the information that appeared in the media space, connecting the former national coach Alexander Dimitrov with the coaching position at the “whites”. The businessman categorically rejected the possibility of such an appointment and emphasized that the club has full trust in its current coach.

In a statement to Sportal.bg, the boss of the oldest capital club categorically rejected the rumors, describing them as complete fabrication:

„What?! Are you crazy? This is fabrication, nothing more. Some journalist didn't fall asleep, but sat down to write something. Our coach is called Ratko Dostanic,“ Stefanov said emotionally.

With this statement, the president of the oldest capital team put an end to speculation about a possible shake-up of the sports and technical staff at “Ovcha Kupel“ and reaffirmed the position of the experienced Serbian specialist Ratko Dostanic at the head of the team.