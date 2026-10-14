Bulgarian specialist Ivaylo Petev made a dream debut at the helm of the Turkish Mardinspor and immediately attracted the attention of the football community in the country. The native coach was officially appointed Coach of the past round in the Turkish First League – recognition reported by the sports platform anadoluligleri.

Petev, who recently took over the team, led his team to an impressive and valuable success in his first official match in charge.

The Bulgarian coach's debut victory came in an extremely difficult away game against the traditionally tough Bursaspor team. The three points not only marked the perfect start for Petev, but also brought a strong momentum, confidence and high morale to the Mardinspor dressing room.

The award for best manager was awarded to the Bulgarian coach for the excellent tactical preparation and the character that his players demonstrated on the court. According to analysts from anadoluligleri, Mardinspor's strong performance and fighting spirit were among the main highlights of the round in the second tier of Turkish football.