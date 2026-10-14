Pedri: "Everyone has their contribution"

Barcelona captain Pedri expressed his complete satisfaction with the team's performance after their emphatic 4-1 away win over Galatasaray in the Champions League. The Spanish international stressed that the squad has enormous self-confidence in the final phase of the attack.

„We have great self-confidence. We can score a lot of goals. We have a long line-up, in which everyone has their contribution“, commented the midfielder in front of the Movistar camera.

Pedri also made a quick analysis of the development of the match in Turkey:

“In the first half we had the ball, but we were too hasty with the last pass. I am happy with the team's reaction and our performance in the second half, when we took the field in an impressive way.“

One of the top scorers for Barcelona – 23-year-old Fermin Lopez heaped praise on star player Lamine Yamal, who was named Man of the Match:

„He's my friend and a great teammate. When he has the ball, I always look for an opportunity to break through. He's the best in the world. We get along great off the pitch and that shows during the game.“

Fermin also highlighted the character that the „blaugranas“ have demonstrated after the unexpected equalizer or reducing goal by the Turkish team:

„We are at a very high level at the moment. We have to continue like this because the season is very long and we shouldn't relax. The goal conceded against Galatasaray made the situation a bit strange for us, as we dominated the game. But we knew how to react and turn things around.“