Marcus Gizdol before CSKA – Monaco: "We will fight for our lives on the field!"

CSKA head coach Marcus Gizdol expressed respect for Monaco's class, but was categorical that the “Reds“ will not bow their heads in the upcoming clash from the Conference League. The match is scheduled for tomorrow at 19:45 at the national stadium “Vasil Levski“.

The German specialist noted that the Monegasques are the favorites, but emphasized his faith in the capabilities of his players.

“I think this match is a big challenge. We will face one of the main teams in Europe at the moment. I know what quality they have. The match will be difficult, but I know what our capabilities and chances are. I am looking forward to the match“, Gizdol began.

Gizdol hinted that it is possible to make cosmetic changes to his starting lineup compared to the previous match:

„We have an excellent lineup with very good players. In the first match we relied on this eleven players. Maybe we will have to change something – 3 or 4 people. We monitor their physical condition every day.“

The coach of the „army“ added that he likes Monaco's playing style, as it matches the idea that he himself is building in CSKA:

„It is important to be brave and approach bravely. In the first match I saw many things that I liked. Monaco has an advantage because they have been working together since the beginning of the season, and their coach is doing a great job. Their style is similar to the one I want to achieve with our team. I cannot promise a victory, but we will fight for our lives in this match. We expect support from the stands and we want to give everything for the fans.“

Asked about the tactical details surrounding the French opponent and the refereeing, Marcus Gizdol was categorical:

„When the match starts, the score is 0:0. I am a coach who respects the referees– their job is difficult enough and there is no need for additional pressure. As for Monaco – a team with an established style can hardly surprise you radically in one match. We just need to consolidate our good performances.“

The CSKA coach did not fail to mention the hero of the last matches, Bruno, with a smile:

“I don't know if you know that Bruno had a birthday two days ago and he gave us great goals. We showed two faces in the match - we led, we missed chances to close it out and allowed the opponent to come back, but in the end we won.“