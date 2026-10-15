Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has harshly criticized the disciplinary authorities and refereeing criteria after learning that he has been banned for four matches in the championship. The Brazilian offensive footballer spoke frankly in the mixed zone after his team's Champions League match against Roma (4:3), demonstrating both dissatisfaction with the treatment he received and serious self-criticism about his own performance.

„They had the whole day to announce the decision, and they told me exactly when I arrived at the stadium. I don't understand why it's done this way. The rule is completely new and no one explained anything to us. Representatives of the referees or the league always come to explain the news, but we were told absolutely nothing about this. In the end, the red card is for me, because that's the easiest way," said the Brazilian.

He again commented on the situation that led to his expulsion: "I tried to free myself from the player in front of me and I got caught by his hair. I have never shown any violence towards a colleague. I always try to stay calm. I am constantly being kicked and fouled, and in the end I always get the card."

The football player also commented on the booing from the stands of the “Santiago Bernabeu“, emphasizing that he accepts the reaction of the supporters.

“These reactions certainly do not help, but the audience pays for tickets and has every right to express their opinion. It's much better for us to feel supported because we play harder when the fans are behind us - me, Kylian, Jude, the whole team. It's easier for them to criticise me because I've been here for years and I'm one of the captains. I prefer the pressure and the boos to fall on me rather than on one of the younger guys," said the Brazilian.

The striker concluded with confidence that he will overcome his slump in form. “I'm not worried, but more angry with myself. I arrived at this club when I was only 18. Back then, many people made fun of me and said I wouldn't score, but today I have over 100 goals and many honours with this team. I'm going through a difficult period, but Vinny always comes back. I'll keep working hard to bring the team back to the top.“