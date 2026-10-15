Maja Chwalinska achieved impressive success at the WTA 1000 tournament in the Chinese city of Wuhan, after eliminating American hope Iva Jovic. The Polish tennis player won 6:4, 6:1 and qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition.

The 25-year-old Chwalinska needed an hour and 49 minutes to overcome the resistance of her 18-year-old rival. Jovic occupies the 11th place in the world rankings, which made the victory the most significant for the Pole so far in terms of her opponent's position in the rankings.

The first set offered a serious battle between the two tennis players. Khvalinska managed to keep her composure in the crucial moments and delivered a key blow with a break in the ninth game, which allowed her to take the lead in the score.

The second part was dictated by the Pole. She continued to play steadily and took advantage of the American's frequent unforced errors to close the match with a convincing 6:1 and secure a place among the best eight in the tournament.

In the quarterfinals, the Polish tennis player will face Maria Sakkari. The Greek representative also advances after a relatively convincing victory over Slovakian Mia Pohankova with 6:1, 6:4.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina, who is ranked number 5 in the scheme, also secured a place in the next round. The Ukrainian won 6:1, 6:4 over the Chinese Hanyu Guo, who received an invitation to participate with a “wild card“.

In the next stage, the former No. 3 in the world will await the winner of the clash between the Italian Jazmine Paolini, seeded No. 15, and the British Sonay Kartal.