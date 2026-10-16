Levski captain: Vutsov had a very strong match, we are going for victory in Pilsen

Levski captain Kristian Dimitrov commented on the 1:1 draw with NEK Nijmegen in a match from the Europa League group stage.

"We had a very good match, a strong duel, we followed the coach's instructions. We were in good physical and tactical shape. We could have scored a second goal at the end, but we didn't. A fair draw", said Levski's captain.

$We took the game in our half at the end. We were well acquainted with the opposing team of NEK, they attack our penalty area with 6-7 players and we had to react. The whole team is behind Svetlyo Vutsov, he had a very strong match, despite the mistake. You saw for yourself how he reacted after the mistake, we continued to follow our plan and build on it. "We are going for victory in Pilsen," added Kristian Dimitrov.