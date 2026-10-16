The English Manchester City could face unprecedented sanctions not only in England but also on the European stage if its appeal against accusations of violating Financial Fair Play is rejected.

According to Colombian sports journalist and commentator Cesar Augusto Londono, the European football headquarters (UEFA) is preparing a drastic measure against the "citizens". In a post on the social network X Londono claims that if the guilt is confirmed, Manchester City could be banned from participating in all European club tournaments (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) for a period of between 7 and 10 years.

The news comes amid heightened tension surrounding the club in England. According to recent studies, the potential deduction of points seriously cuts the team's chances and gives it a nearly 60% chance of relegation from the Premier League this season, and bookmakers have already drastically reduced the odds for such a scenario.

Manchester City continue to categorically claim that they are innocent, and have already appealed the initial findings. According to TEAMtalk, sports lawyers predict that the case could reach the UK Supreme Court.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire commented that the club's senior management may already be aware of the planned punishment. He suggested that the formal announcement of the sanctions by the authorities is expected within about 12 weeks, with the process being kept completely confidential.

If the possible ban by UEFA is implemented, it would become the heaviest punishment ever imposed by the headquarters in the history of European football.