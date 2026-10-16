Serious crisis at Roma

There are serious personnel issues to resolve at Roma. Paulo Dybala and Manu Kone will undergo medicals today but are not expected to be available for tomorrow's match against Genoa. This puts head coach Gian Piero Gasperini in a difficult situation, as he will have to cope without five key players.

The two midfielders were forced to be substituted due to injuries during the Champions League match against Real Madrid on Wednesday. According to several sources, including Gazzetta and Sky, Kone's condition is a more serious concern in the “wolves“ headquarters compared to that of Dybala.

In addition to Dybala and Kone, Roma also have goalkeeper Mile Svilar and midfielder Brian Cristante in the infirmary, while striker Donyel Malen is suspended for a red card with Como.