The Spanish football authorities have officially rejected Real Madrid's initial appeal regarding the harsh punishment of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian winger remains suspended for four official domestic matches. This means that the Madrid forward is finally out of the running for the upcoming mega clash against Barcelona on October 25.

The disciplinary case was opened after the winger received a direct red card during the tense clash with Villarreal. The sports and technical committee of the local federation divided the sanction into two equal parts — two matches for the physical unsportsmanlike conduct (pulling the hair of an opposing player) and two more matches for the subsequent harsh reaction, accompanied by unrestrained challenges to the referee's decisions.

The Real Madrid management immediately filed an objection on the grounds that the punishment was excessive, but the sports and disciplinary body disregarded their legal arguments. The team's bosses are already preparing the next legal step and are considering referring it to the Appeals Committee. However, while the possible new procedure is underway, the imposed ban remains in full force.

In addition to the big derby with Barcelona, the Brazilian international will not be available to the head coach for the championship matches against Sevilla, Racing Santander and Valencia.