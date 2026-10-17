Euroleague Results

The sixth round of the regular season of the Euroleague basketball brought a bunch of dramatic matches, surprises and extremely attractive basketball at the highest European level.

Undoubtedly, the biggest show for the fans took place in Barcelona, where the local giant and the Greek colossus Olympiacos created a real spectacle, ending with a valuable away victory for the Piraeus team with 105:100 after incredible results from both sides.

In Athens, the reigning champion Panathinaikos was surprised by Apoel Tel Aviv. The Israeli team demonstrated great efficiency in attack and left with success - 91:81, inflicting a heavy defeat on the "clovers" in front of their own fans.

The Turkish Besiktas recorded an important home victory over Bayern Munich with 95:87, while Anadolu Efes convincingly defeated Zalgiris in Kaunas with 85:70. In Belgrade, the Red Star squad defeated Paris with 90:81, and in Bologna, the local Virtus prevailed over the Spanish Baskonia with 86:78.

Results from the 6th round: