Bayern Munich showed great power and crushed the visiting RB Leipzig 6:1 in a match from the 6th round of the German Bundesliga.

The hero of the evening at the "Allianz Arena" was Luis Diaz, who scored a hat-trick for the Bavarians and was unstoppable for the "Red Bulls" defense.

The remaining three goals for Vincent Kompany's team were the work of Harry Kane, Aleksandar Pavlović and Michael Oliseh, who made the victory more than convincing.

The guests only managed to score a consolation goal in the extra time given by the referee, when reserve Andrija Maksimović scored for the final 1:6.

With this success, Bayern takes first place in the provisional standings with an asset of 14 points and shows that it is the main favorite for the title. Leipzig, led by Martin Demichelis, remains seventh with 9 points after the heavy defeat.