Arsenal Beat Hull City 1-0 After Late Ødegaard Goal

Arsenal beat Hull City 1-0 in a 10th-round Premier League match. Martin Ødegaard scored the only goal in the 72nd minute to give Mikel Arteta’s side their fifth consecutive league victory. The result took the Gunners to 27 points and temporarily extended their lead over Manchester City to six points.

Ødegaard Decides the Match

Arsenal had more possession, but for a long time they could not find a way through the visitors’ well-organised defence. Hull City even created one of the more dangerous chances of the first half, when Elliot Stroud forced David Raya into an important save.

The hosts took the lead after a shot by Noni Madueke was saved by goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Ødegaard reacted quickest to the rebound and lifted the ball over the Hull City keeper to make it 1-0. “The captain reacted quickest and scored,” Arsenal wrote in their official description of the goal.

Arsenal came close to scoring before the break as well, but Kai Havertz missed a chance when clean through on goal. A little later, the hosts appealed for a penalty after the German striker was held, but following a VAR review, an offside was given and no penalty was awarded.

Hull Remain Winless in Eight Consecutive Matches

Hull City recorded their eighth consecutive Premier League match without a win and remain on 11 points. The team defended in a disciplined manner but failed to keep a clean sheet until the end. Arsenal finished the match with 20 shots to the visitors’ seven and 10 shots on target compared with two.

Arsenal’s next fixture comes after the international break, with their next league match an away trip to Newcastle on 21 November. Hull City will host Brighton a day later.

Sources: theguardian.com, skysports.com, sport-express.net