Slavia and Cherno More draw 0:0 in Ovcha Kupel

Slavia and Cherno More failed to produce a winner in their match from the 13th round of the efbet Liga. The clash in the capital’s Ovcha Kupel district ended 0:0, with the hosts playing with ten men from the 62nd minute.

The goalless draw was Slavia’s fifth since the start of the season and the team’s third in a row. Cherno More, however, failed to make use of their numerical advantage and also had to settle for a single point.

Two chances in three minutes

The first 27 minutes passed without any serious threat in front of either goal. Emil Stoev then unleashed a powerful shot that went over Cherno More’s goal.

Three minutes later, Celso Sidney aimed for the far corner with a diagonal effort, but the ball went wide. In stoppage time at the end of the first half, Kristian Tomov made a decisive intervention. Cherno More’s goalkeeper first parried Lazar Marin’s shot and then saved Ioan Bornosuzov’s close-range effort.

Slavia were down to ten men

In the 62nd minute, David Malembana was shown a straight red card. The Slavia defender pulled back Georgi Lazarov from behind as he had broken clear and was through one-on-one with Ivan Andonov.

Referee Georgi Davidov waited around two minutes for the VAR check, after which he confirmed his decision. The resulting free kick was taken by Miguel Barandas, but the Portuguese player fired over the bar.

Cherno More continued to look for an opening in the hosts’ defence, but without success. In the 78th minute, Georgi Lazarov met a cross from the right, but Ivan Andonov reacted in time and turned the ball behind for a corner.

Three minutes later, Ivan Minchev sent a shot wide of the Varna side’s goal. No goal was scored before the end, and the final whistle confirmed a 0:0 result.

Source: sportal.bg