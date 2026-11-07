Arsenal and Hull City finish the first half of their Premier League match from the 10th round 0-0

Arsenal and Hull City went into the break at 0-0 in their Premier League match from the 10th round. The champions started brightly at “Emirates”, but the visitors dealt with the early attacks and also created several chances.

Mikel Arteta named the same 11 players who started in the 1-0 win over Liverpool in the previous round. Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović opted for a formation with five defenders.

Arsenal gradually increased the pressure but were unable to register a shot on target for a long time. In the 28th minute, Declan Rice fired a dangerous shot, and seven minutes later the English midfielder recorded the hosts’ first shot on target. The Hull City goalkeeper, however, held on to the ball.

Several more dangerous situations arose in front of the visitors’ goal towards the end of the half. In the 42nd minute, Kai Havertz appealed for a penalty after contact with Nobel Mendy. Referee Farai Hallam initially waved play on, but Michael Oliver called him over for a VAR review.

After watching the replay, Hallam decided that there had been a foul, but the attack had started from an offside position. As a result, no penalty was taken and the score remained unchanged.

Arsenal entered the match as league leaders, having dropped just one point since the start of the season. Hull City began the campaign with three consecutive wins but have not recorded a victory for more than two months.

Source: sportal.bg