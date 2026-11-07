UEFA fines Levski €13,500, CSKA €4,500

UEFA has fined Levski €13,500 following their home match against Salzburg in the first round of the league phase of the Conference League. Of the total, €12,000 is for the use of a laser, while the remaining €1,500 – is for pyrotechnics.

This is Levski’s fifth consecutive sanction since the start of their European campaign. Before the punishment following the match against Salzburg, the club had also been fined for the games against Borac (Banja Luka), Universitatea (Craiova), Kairat and AEK (Athens). Thus, UEFA’s disciplinary committee has imposed a sanction on the “Blues” after their match against each of their five opponents so far.

Salzburg and CSKA also sanctioned

Salzburg were also punished following the match against Levski. The Austrian club must pay €4,500 for rough play and the large number of cards received.

CSKA were fined the same amount – €4,500, following their home match against Monaco in the league phase of a European club tournament. The reason was listed as “objects thrown”. CSKA’s sanction is three times smaller than Levski’s.

The new decisions increase the financial burden on the two Bulgarian clubs for violations related to the behavior of the fans and actions on the pitch. Further sanctions will depend on the disciplinary reports from their upcoming matches.

Source: sportal.bg