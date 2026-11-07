Fulham snatch 1-1 draw against Newcastle with late goal

Fulham and Newcastle drew 1-1 in a match from the 10th round of the Premier League. At „Craven Cottage“, the visitors took the lead in the 80th minute, but Rodrigo Muniz equalised three minutes later to earn the hosts a point.

Jacob Murphy opened the scoring after a misplaced pass by Cesar Palacios in Fulham’s own half. The Newcastle winger won the ball, advanced, created space for himself and sent a shot from around 25 yards past Bernd Leno.

Fulham responded immediately. Palacios joined the attack, combined with Alex Iwobi, and the ball reached Muniz. The striker, who had come on as a substitute, shot, and a deflection helped the ball go past goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček. It was Muniz’s first Premier League goal of the season.

Disallowed goal and evenly matched second half

Newcastle found the net as early as the 33rd minute, when Dan Burn sent the ball into Fulham’s goal. However, the goal was ruled out after referee Robert Jones awarded a foul by Yoane Wissa on Timothy Castagne. The Premier League described the incident as a „clear holding offence“.

After the break, Newcastle looked more dangerous at times, but the hosts enjoyed more possession – 58 per cent to 42. Fulham had 11 shots, while Newcastle had 9. In stoppage time, Lewis Hall could have secured victory for the visitors, but Leno saved his shot.

The draw extended Fulham’s unbeaten run in the league to four matches. Newcastle were unable to end their difficult spell, having recorded four defeats in their previous five matches in all competitions before the game.

Next matches

Fulham will travel to Manchester City on 21 November for their next Premier League match. On the same day, Newcastle will host Arsenal.

Sources: theguardian.com, fotmob.com