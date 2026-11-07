Levski with the biggest rise in the UEFA rankings

Levski are the team with the biggest rise in the UEFA club rankings after the latest round of European competitions. The “Blues” moved up 20 places to 151st, according to data from Football Meets Data.

The Bulgarian champions added 2.000 points to their club coefficient during the week and now have a total of 12.000 points. The progress came after the 1–0 victory over Jagiellonia in the fourth round of the Europa League league phase.

The victory over Jagiellonia brought significant progress

The success against the Polish team earned Levski points in the European competition and led to the biggest rise by any team in the UEFA club rankings after the round was completed. The Sofia-based side is managed by Julio Velázquez, under whose leadership they previously eliminated Universitatea Craiova in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Universitatea Craiova are second in terms of the rise

Romanian side Universitatea Craiova are closest to Levski in terms of places gained. The team climbed 15 places in the rankings, followed by Viking with a rise of 13 positions and LASK, who moved up 11 places.

Thus, Levski are the leaders in terms of upward movement in the rankings after the latest round, while the victory over Jagiellonia increased their club coefficient to 12.000 points.

Source: sportal.bg