CSKA Moves Fan Registration Point to the Army Stadium

CSKA is moving its fan registration point to the Bulgarian Army Stadium. Its new location will be at the facility’s main entrance, the club announced.

The point was previously located in front of Sector “V” of the Vasil Levski National Stadium. Due to the relocation, it will not operate on November 8 and 9.

Operations at the new location will begin on Tuesday, November 10. The working hours will remain unchanged—from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“CSKA’s fan registration point is moving to the Bulgarian Army Stadium. Its new location will be at the stadium’s main entrance,” CSKA announced.

The club уточни, че fans will be able to use the point again after the relocation, with service provided during the usual hours.

Source: bta.bg